The anticipation of the expected All Elite Wrestling debut of Ricochet continues.

Tony Khan added some fuel to the fire for the buzz in a new interview released this week by Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com.

During the discussion, the AEW President was asked about the possibility of Ricochet joining AEW now that he is free-and-clear of his contractual obligations with WWE.

“I’m a huge fan of Ricochet,” Khan said. “I think he’s a great, great wrestler. He’s been involved in matches against some of the top stars in AEW. He also has a great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he’s been a champion there and a top star. We have great collaboration there and I love the history of New Japan and I think he’s a big part of it. During a great era when a lot of our top stars were wrestling there, he was a big part of it.”

Khan continued, “I have a lot of admiration and respect for Ricochet and think he’s one of the top athletes and one of the most exciting stars in all of wrestling.”

As noted, Ricochet’s agent was backstage at the July 3 episode of AEW Dynamite.