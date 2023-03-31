Below are more notes from the ROH Supercard of Honor media call hosted today by ROH owner Tony Khan. You can click here for Khan’s previous comments on an upcoming announcement, Bandido, Supercard of Honor being the best show this weekend, and more.

* Khan was asked about the ROH women’s division. He thinks some of ROH’s best matches come from the women, citing Willow Nightingale vs. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena as one of the best ROH TV matches they’ve had

* Next Thursday’s ROH TV episode will be filmed the night before in Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena with AEW Dynamite

* Khan was asked about AEW and ROH in Western Canada. He said they’ve had success with both shows in Canada, and have seen strong growth on TSN, which includes a record rating for the recent Dynamite in Winnipeg. Khan also talked about how good they’re doing on ITV in England

* Khan was asked about scouting talents in Los Angeles this weekend. He said he and others in the company are always looking for new talent, and will be doing that in LA this weekend

* Khan said QT Marshall came up with the Reach For The Sky Ladder Match, and ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe was very comfortable with the idea. He also talked about Mark’s chase for the ROH World Television Title. He mentioned how he tried multiple times to get The Briscoes cleared for AEW TV. Khan said this was the third TV management team he’s worked with, but the first time they were given a chance to sign off on using The Briscoes

* Khan said he has a great relationship with NJPW, and they’re able to do more with AEW and ROH

