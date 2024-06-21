While Shane-O-Mac may have reached out to AEW talent, he never spoke to the boss-man.

Following multiple reports coming out of the “Grilling J.R.” podcast with Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson, AEW President Tony Khan has responded to the rumors.

As noted, Jim Ross spoke about how Shane McMahon working with AEW is an idea “so crazy that it might work,” his co-host Thompson offered the following follow-up:

“I know for sure that Shane McMahon has reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea.’ Are we saying that’s going to happen? No. We are saying it’s not that crazy of an idea.”

While he didn’t say much, Khan commented on the situation when asked by Wrestling Observer about it recently.

“I’ve never met him or talked to him in my life,” Khan stated.