During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan spoke on the financial impact of C.M. Punk joining AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

It doesn’t get much bigger than the return of CM Punk as a pay-per-view attraction. For us, we haven’t experienced anything like the interest we’ve had. Every business metric, whether it’s merchandising, the pay-per-view buys, or ticket sales for The First Dance and TV ratings are all at an all-time high, and it’s great because the business was already trending at an all-time high when he came in. Really, we took the hottest product in wrestling and made it even hotter with the arrival of CM Punk at the First Dance. Now, to come back and have CM Punk and Darby Allin one on one, I think it’s the most exciting thing we’ve ever presented and it’ll drive more business for us than anything.