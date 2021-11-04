During his appearance on WON, Tony Khan spoke on how the door is open to work with IMPACT again in the future. Here’s what he had to say:

No, you know what? It’s still open to do stuff. I like those guys a lot, and we’ve done a lot of great stuff. We don’t have anything booked right now, and that’s different than how it’s been for the last year or so because for most of 2021, we’ve had stuff on paper planned, and we don’t really have anything locked in right now . But that’s no reason that we can’t come up with something. Scott [D’Amore] and I talk pretty regularly, and I’ve enjoyed going to Nashville and working with those guys. My post-production office is literally upstairs from where they tape. So, it’s very convenient.