AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, known as The Elite, are headed back to the AEW storylines soon after being suspended due to the backstage fight with CM Punk and former AEW Producer Ace Steel at All Out in early September. The company began airing “Delete The Elite” vignettes for The Elite a few weeks back, and they are rumored to return to in-ring action at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, perhaps against AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle, who were seen in some of the recent vignettes for The Elite.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen, and he was asked about the teaser vignettes. Khan seemed to confirm, from a storyline standpoint, that the “Delete The Elite” vignettes are the doing of Omega and The Bucks themselves.

“It raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos,” Khan said.

Death Triangle will defend their AEW World Trios Titles against AR Fox and Top Flight on tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite. A confrontation with The Elite could be done to set up a title match on Saturday. Could we see that showdown sooner rather than later?

“Coming out of that [this match], leading into Full Gear, one of the biggest weeks in wrestling, it’ll be interesting to see where the Trios titles stand. This will be a situation that will be fluid going into Wednesday and coming out of Wednesday,” Khan said.

