During his appearance on the Wrestle Fetish podcast, Tony Khan spoke on his level of interest in a partnership between AEW and WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

They are more than welcome. As I’ve said, the forbidden door is open. Just come and knock. If they were to knock on the door, then I would certainly be willing to let them in.

Credit: Wrestle Fetish. H/T 411Mania.