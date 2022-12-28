AEW President Tony Khan says it’s been a great year for the AEW roster, specifically the AEW women’s division.

Khan recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast and commented on the state of the AEW women’s roster. He praised Hikaru Shida and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, which is in line with a recent report on their Dynamite main event.

“I’m really trying to put out the best matches week to week, whoever they are,” Khan said. “If I get to the point where the roster is built with, that’s the strongest group of wrestlers and they are pulling the strongest ratings consistently, that’s who I’m going to push in those spots consistently, no matter who they are.”

Khan continued, “I’m really happy with, in particular, we had this amazing match with Jamie Hayter and Shida, it was a great world title match. It’s been a really great year for us. Always trying to push the best wrestlers week to week and it has to change with the flow of the show. This year, it probably, in many ways, became more diverse and I think that’s because a lot of those wrestlers, some came in as free agents, some improved to the level where they got better and a lot of people connected to the crowd and lo and behold, it was a more diverse roster than it was last year. I’ll always push the best roster I can and I want it to be as diverse as possible.”

Below is Grapsody’s full interview with Khan:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

(H/T to Fightful for the quote)