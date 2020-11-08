During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed that he’d like to be able to get the entire AEW roster more mainstream exposure than has happened thus far. Here’s what he had to say:

I would like to make sure our great roster and all of our great stars get as much exposure as possible. We have such a loaded roster of big stars and I can’t wait until we get to our third hour of television on TNT and expand our programming and there’s another platform we can expand to. I just want to make sure we get more exposure for all the great women and men we have here because we have a great roster of people. I think once we build more platforms beyond Dynamite, Dark and our four big pay-per-views, I think there are a lot more chances to showcase to everyone.