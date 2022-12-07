AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan spoke back in the summer about building AEW Rampage up and improving the ratings, but the show has drawn some of its lowest numbers in recent months, with negative fan feedback and lackluster cards.

Last week’s AEW Rampage drew the lowest total audience and key demo rating, and the lowest Cable Top 150 ranking. You can click here for the full ratings report. Khan was asked about last Friday’s Rampage ratings during today’s media call, and why he thinks the ratings were so low, if promoting ROH on Rampage has played a role in the decline, and what he plans to do to improve the Rampage ratings.

“I definitely am looking to put strong matches on Rampage,” Khan responded. “I think we’ll have a big card this week, and you know, with the depth of the roster, I think now is a time for me to really put all hands on deck to put the strongest shows I can on Friday, and I always try to listen to the feedback from the fans, so going forward I’m going to try to put things on the Friday show that I think will have the best chance to bring in that audience, so I’ll look back at what has historically done really well because we’ve had a lot of good history of shows that have done well on Friday. And you know, there’s people that have drawn in those spots, and then look at the people that necessarily haven’t drawn in those spots, and what can I do to help those people, and on the other hand, probably what can I do to put the show in the best position utilizing people that have a history of drawing well on that show.”

The only match announced for this week’s AEW Rampage as of now is Hikaru Shida defending her Regina di Wave Title against The Bunny. The episode will be taped tonight from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

Khan stated earlier this week that he’s tried to limit the ROH action on AEW Dynamite, and that ROH exposure on Rampage has led success with ROH pay-per-view events.

