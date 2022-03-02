Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view will be a big night for the company as some storylines will end, while new ones will begin to take the company to Double Or Nothing in May, and beyond.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan spoke with DAZN’s Christopher Walker to promote tonight’s Dynamite and Sunday’s pay-per-view, and said Revolution is the best card AEW has assembled. You can click here for the current Revolution line-up.

“Really, this is perhaps the best card we’ve ever assembled,” Khan said. “We’ve hit our stride with our PPV offerings recently and you can see that with what we tried to deliver to our fans in 2021. We want to continue to give our fans excellent quality when they sit down to watch AEW. We can’t just deliver one big show then be satisfied. We have to keep moving forward.”

Khan said he believes the AEW roster will deliver on Sunday in Orlando as the company builds to what they want to do for the rest of the year.

“At Revolution, with the names involved, I think you’re going to see an excellent wrestling show. I’m very confident that the talent will deliver in the ring,” he said. “But it’s also important that we use the show to build what we want to do for the rest of the year.

“This is going to be a show where some storylines end, but you’re also going to see new storylines emerge. We’ve built into this show so well in recent weeks, and you’ll see the hard work pay off at Revolution.”

Stay tuned for more on AEW Revolution

