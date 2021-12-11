The buzz continues around Hook as he prepares to debut against Fuego Del Sol on tonight’s taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan discussed Hook and his debut during an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today.

Khan talked about how proud Taz is of his 22 year old son.

“It’s going to be great. I am so, so excited about it,” Khan said of Hook’s debut. “Mark (Henry) is part of the Rampage team and Mark and I sit in the Rampage production meeting and I’m up there going through my notes. Taking everybody through the matchups and notes for the announcers and notes for the production team. Mark’s part of that team and also on the Rampage team is Taz.

“As we’ve been building up to this Hook match, Mark can tell you, Taz is such a proud father and to be able to call his son’s first-ever pro wrestling match, live on television. I’m really excited for that. Everybody here’s got a family, fathers, and sons and I just think, Taz is so proud of his kid. Taz may be a ‘bad guy,’ Taz may be a great heel in the world of wrestling. But he’s also, I think a great dad. I’m excited for him.”

Khan talked more about Hook and revealed that he was a great lacrosse prospect, but decided to focus on pro wrestling. He also commented on why Hook is just now debuting.

“Hook is an elite athlete. He was a top, top college lacrosse prospect and at a young age, he decided to really focus all of his attention on pro wrestling. He’s become a consummate student of pro wrestling, he’s got one of the best teachers you could ever hope to have with Taz. It’s really important we haven’t rushed him,” Khan said. “You know, there’s been plenty of times where I thought Hook, in his training and in his practice looked fantastic. He’s got every bit of the skill for what it would take to wrestle on Dynamite or Rampage.

“But the reason I held off until tonight, for Rampage, on Long Island. I really felt like, to give Hook his chance to debut tonight, in front of the big audience. Give him the chance to debut in his hometown. I think people are going to see the way the crowd reacts to Hook tonight and all the fans watching at home, when Rampage and Dynamite come to their city, they’re going to see how fans have reacted to Hook. That’s how they’re conditioned to see him, as a star. So, I really wanted to give him a great debut. I think Hook is a great, great prospect and I’m really excited about his debut tonight.”

