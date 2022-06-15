AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is hoping that the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will become a yearly show.

Khan recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook.com and was asked if there are different hurdles when it comes to booking a co-promoted show like Forbidden Door, especially after he has the final say on booking when planning standard AEW pay-per-views. Khan commented on working with top NJPW booker Gedo, and what led to Forbidden Door.

“Yeah, I’ve likened it to Crimson Tide where Denzel [Washington] gets a missile key,” Khan said. “So, Gedo and I, generally anything that involves AEW & New Japan, I think we’re both going to have to agree on what the matchup is, and what the ideas are for the show. And in general, that’s what we’ve been doing for over a year now. And it’s worked really well.

“It started with AEW wrestlers going there and I had some thoughts and ideas about what they should or shouldn’t be doing. And then New Japan started sending wrestlers here later in 2021, and for over a year, the Forbidden Door has gone both ways with wrestlers coming in from both companies and out and working for each other. So it is different when we’re working together like this and it’s been a great collaboration for a long time now with AEW and New Japan, and I like working with Gedo.”

Khan was then asked if the plan is for Forbidden Door to become an annual event.

“Yeah. I think we are hoping that’s what it’ll become,” he responded.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the current card:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

PAC vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro vs. Miro or Ethan Page vs. Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored and teased but unconfirmed.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.