Tony Khan used AEW’s New York City stop to float a major idea.

And the live crowd wasted no time reacting.

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in NYC, Khan addressed the audience and openly discussed the possibility of bringing an AEW pay-per-view to New York City. The tease immediately sparked loud “MSG” chants from fans, clearly pointing toward Madison Square Garden as a dream destination.

Khan then shared an interesting piece of AEW history dating back to 2019. According to Khan, Madison Square Garden actually reached out to him about hosting the very first episode of AEW Dynamite.

However, that plan ultimately fell apart.

Khan explained that months later, MSG management at the time, which he noted is no longer in place, contacted him again to say they no longer wanted to host the show because “it would make someone mad.”

The comment drew a strong reaction from the crowd.

While AEW has never held a pay-per-view event in New York City proper, the company has run multiple PPVs in nearby Long Island over the years. Khan’s remarks, combined with the MSG chants, added fuel to ongoing speculation about whether AEW could eventually bring a major event to the iconic arena.

