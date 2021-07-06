AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how he plans on putting on another exploding barbed wire deathmatch following the buy-rate success of Revolution this past March. Hear Khan’s thoughts, which include discussing the refund he received after the dud explosion from the marquee match, below.

Says he was refunded by the company for all the expenses in the match due to the dud ending:

“I was trying to be too safe and I let the professionals handle the stuff and they are guys who don’t understand wrestling. A professional pyrotechnic guy. They totally shit the bed. I ended up not paying them. It was like $100,000 they ended up refunding for all the expenses of the match. I ended up not paying for the (exploding) barbed wire deathmatch, which I shouldn’t have. They screwed up royally. We put together something great. Kenny and Jon worked their asses off and all they had to do was set up the final explosion. This is because we used professional pyrotechnic people who are supposed to know.”

Says he does plan to do the match type again:

“The next time we do this, and I will do it again because the match drew. Everything Jon and Kenny did up until that point was outstanding, it wasn’t their fault it didn’t go off. Long story short, it was a long time ago and we’ve bounced back since then. That was three months ago and everything has been pretty perfect and couldn’t have gone much better. I was really grateful that the next pay-per-view was up and did a big number.”

