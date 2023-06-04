One week ago AEW held its Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, which featured Orange Cassidy successfully defending the International Championship in a wild Blackjack Battle Royal match, one that included Jay White, Ricky Starks, Swerve Strickland, The Lucha Bros, Big Bill, and more.

According to Fightful Select, AEW President Tony Khan was “integral” in helping put things together and laying the battle royal out. One source tells the publication that Khan has a hand in most of the battle royal matchups AEW does and has a “knack for how they work.”

The finish of the match saw Cassidy and Swerve Strickland battling it out on the ring apron, with Cassidy getting the final elimination after lazily kicking away Swerve’s hand as he was trying to hold the ropes. The report notes that the finish was determined the night before Double or Nothing and that Swerve and Cassidy had input on how the ending went down. Those two will meet at this Wednesday’s Dynamite for the AEW International Championship.