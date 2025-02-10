– AEW released a digital exclusive video on their various social media platforms on Sunday that features Ricochet and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard talking about the NFL Super Bowl 59 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

– The Costco Guys duo of “Big BOOM!” AJ and Big Justice represented All Elite Wrestling at the NFL Super Bowl 59 game on Sunday, appearing at the game wearing AEW t-shirts and posing for pictures with them on that was shared via the official NFL social media platforms.

– AEW President Tony Khan attended the NFL Super Bowl 59 game in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday. He shared the following photo with actor Adam Devine via his official X account on Sunday evening.

– Former infamous WCW character Glacier appeared as a guest on the latest installment of “Hey! (EW)” with RJ City. The official description for the 19 minute episode, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, reads as follows: