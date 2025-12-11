Tony Khan respects pro wrestling legends.

After a busy night on Wednesday evening in Atlanta, GA., the AEW and ROH President found some time to pay homage to one of them.

The boss-man of All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor Wrestling surfaced via social media after the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming show on December 10 to pay tribute to the late, great Jay Briscoe.

Khan took to his official X account to share a brief statement acknowledging the anniversary of the last time he saw the brother of reigning TNT Champion Mark Briscoe.

“[Three] years ago tonight was the last time that I saw my friend, the late great Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe,” Khan wrote. “He was an incredible wrestler in the ring + an incredible man out of the ring, and he’s missed every day by his countless friends and his amazing family!”

Khan concluded the post by writing, “RIP Jamin.”

Jay Briscoe, a former ROH Tag-Team Champion with Mark Briscoe, lost his life in tragic fashion during a car accident that took place back on January 17, 2023.