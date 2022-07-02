Tony Khan made an appearance on The Masked Man Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW President talked about Chris Jericho getting into better shape over the last year after having a blood clot while over in England.

“At the end of last year, it’s crazy to think that Chris Jericho was out with a blood clot, was actually stuck in England, and couldn’t fly back. It ended up being the best thing that’s ever happened in Chris’ career, and one of the best things that happened to AEW because Chris came back better than ever, looking better than ever, lost 31 pounds, and looks like 5 or 6 years ago when Chris was really in peak shape. Now he’s back in that shape. We’ve never seen this Jericho in AEW, which is scary because he’s been in so many of our biggest moments and was our first champion. He’s probably as strong a wrestler as we’ve ever had in AEW and he’s better than ever right now.”

