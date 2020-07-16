Tony Khan Praises Orange Cassidy: “His Presentation Is Genius”

In a recent phone interview with the New York Post, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the brilliance of company superstar Orange Cassidy. Highlights can be found below.

Talks the early booking of Cassidy:

I was like, ‘oh my God, like that’s it. He can do all these things and sometimes he doesn’t bring them out until later in a match. What we need to do is hide those things as long as possible. People don’t realize he can do those things and so the long-term idea was he would be like a manager, a character, a variety character on the show and then when the time was right, we’d put him in a big program, a pay-per-view. He would have his first match as a singles star and that would be the beginning of the story and the breakout.

Calls Cassidy one of the most intelligent men in the locker room: