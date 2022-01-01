Last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage on TNT opened with a women’s tag team street fight pitting Tay Conti and Anna Jay against The Bunny and Penelope Ford, a bout that Conti and Jay ended up winning in a brutal affair that saw most of the competitors get bloodied up.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter immediately after to praise the work of all four women, calling the match one of the most brutal ever seen on television. He writes, “Thank you + congratulations to all 4 women

@annajay___, @TayConti_, @thePenelopeFord & @AllieWrestling for an incredible Street Fight on #AEWRampage, one of the most brutal wrestling matches ever on tv & will surely stand the test of time! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage!”

Check out Khan’s tweet below.