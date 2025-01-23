– A fake audio file has been making the rounds on social media and other internet-based outlets this week claiming to be a private meeting between AEW President Tony Khan and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) executives. It is believed to be Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)-generated, and is 100-percent fake.

– Conrad Thompson of Starrcast and multiple pro wrestling legend-hosted podcasts was among the guests backstage at the AEW Dynamite show on January 22 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Also backstage was Beau James. As noted, former TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve worked a dark match prior to the start of the live broadcast.

– Following the 1/22 AEW Dynamite show, Cope cut a promo where he promised to return to Knoxville as AEW Champion. AEW President Tony Khan then came out and spoke about being a big Smokey Mountain Wrestling fan as a kid, and how getting to promote a show in Knoxville was a dream come true for him. He vowed it will not be the last time Knoxville fans see AEW action in person.

– As Tony Khan noted on social media heading into the show, a lot of talent traveling into Knoxville on 1/22 for the AEW on TBS and MAX broadcast had a lot of issues getting to the arena due to the extreme weather conditions in the local area. Some had flight delays and others outright missed connecting flights. Will Ospreay, for example, was in street clothes during the show on Wednesday night because his bags were lost by Delta while he was changing flights in Atlanta, Georgia.

They are awesome fans. It was a dream come true having #AEWDynamite at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum tonight. It was my first ever visit to an arena that hosted many of my favorite wrestling tapes when I was a kid. This venue is iconic in my opinion, + Knoxville has amazing fans! https://t.co/R8pMA3Xq5F — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 23, 2025

Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight! Winter weather affecting travel at multiple airports led to this being an especially challenging day, but I think that our team came together to make it a great show tonight, thanks to AEW’s wrestlers, staff + fans! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 23, 2025

Due to flight cancelations from winter weather, we must postpone tonight’s @SamoaJoe vs @thenickwayne match to a future date. The match will be rescheduled, + we’re going to all come together to have a great show tonight,

it starts very soon 8pm ET/7pm CT

On TBS + Max

TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 23, 2025

