AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with News12 to hype tomorrow night’s Grand Slam Dynamite event, which takes place from the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Khan tells the publication that he plans on delivering an event that is unlike anything AEW fans have seen since they launched back in 2019, even referring to the show as his own personal Waynestock, the epic festival thrown in the Mike Myers led comedy film Wayne’s World 2. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Grand Slam is going to be really special:

“Yeah, big time. It’s gonna be really special. You don’t wanna miss this one. If there’s still opportunity for you to come Wednesday night and you’re a wrestling fan around New York, you do not wanna miss this. It is going to be, I believe, have you guys seen ‘Wayne’s World 2’? This is gonna be like my Waynestock. I’ve been through a lot lately, and we’ve gone through a lot. I’m telling you, it’s gonna come together, this is gonna like Waynestock. It’s gonna be that one perfect night in New York City this Wednesday night. Expect a lot, and you shall not be disappointed.”

Promises that Grand Slam will be unlike anything AEW has done before:

“I’m gonna do my best to make it a fun night for the fans. I promise I won’t disappoint with it this time. I rarely have, and rarely, rarely, rarely in several hundred shows have I ever, and certainly never intentionally. This will not be anything, anything, anything, like anything we’ve ever done before. I’m very excited for Grand Slam.”

