Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week from Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype Rampage, promising that this will be one of the hottest hours of pro wrestling from start to finish.

“It’s Friday, you know what that means: #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT! I promise you won’t want to miss Rampage tonight, it will be one of the hottest hours of pro wrestling you’ll see start to finish, & it’s on TNT later tonight, followed by Countdown!,” Khan wrote.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix in the opener

* ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Laynie Luck and Sierra

* Hook vs. The DKC from the NJPW LA Dojo

* IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler in the main event

There will also be appearances by Eddie Kingston, Caprice Coleman and others, and there will be a big Rampage debut tonight.

