Tonight’s Dynamite will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston with the latest build for Full Gear. You can click here for the current line-up. Khan took to Twitter today and promised an “exciting newsworthy” show.

Khan also revealed some AEW Dynamite viewership numbers from the UK, courtesy of ITV Head of Scheduling Strategy John Williams. It was noted that September 2022 viewership was up 14% from September 2021, while October 2022 viewership was up 12% from the same month in 2021.

Furthermore, Khan noted that the October 28 edition of Dynamite was the most-watched ever on ITV with an average of 201,000 viewers. The same episode aired live on October 26 here in the United States, and drew 997,000 viewers.

