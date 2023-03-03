Tony Khan is very excited about this weekend’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The company president took to Twitter to hype the marquee event, as well as this evening’s episode of Rampage, which will feature a ton of tag team action. The full card for Rampage can be seen here.

Khan adds in his tweet that 2023 will be the biggest year for AEW yet, then reveals that more major announcements are coming. His full tweet reads:

“This is one of the best weekends of the year: AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco + Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT! 2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!”

This is one of the best weekends of the year:

AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco +

Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT! 2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 3, 2023

Khan’s latest big announcement was that AEW would be launching a new program called “All Access,” which will air immediately following Dynamite going forward. You can read the press details of that here.