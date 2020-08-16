Tony Khan Provides An Updated AEW Dynamite Schedule Due To NBA Playoffs

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter last night to provide an updated schedule for AEW Dynamite, which will be airing next Saturday and the following Thursdays due to the NBA playoffs beginning on TNT. Khan also revealed that Dynamite will have two new episodes back to back in mid-September.

-The Wednesday August 19th episode will now air on Saturday August 22nd.

-The Wednesday August 26th episode will now air on Thursday August 27th.

-The Wednesday September 2nd episode will take place as scheduled, and be followed up by a countdown to ALL OUT.

-The Wednesday September 9th episode will take place as scheduled.

-The Wednesday September 16th episode will be a one-air special that airs whenever the NBA playoff game is done that day. There will then be a brand new two-hour episode the next night, Thursday September 17th.

-Dynamites will then resume in their normal time-slot on Wednesdays.

