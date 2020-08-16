Tony Khan Provides An Updated AEW Dynamite Schedule Due To NBA Playoffs

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter last night to provide an updated schedule for AEW Dynamite, which will be airing next Saturday and the following Thursdays due to the NBA playoffs beginning on TNT. Khan also revealed that Dynamite will have two new episodes back to back in mid-September.
-The Wednesday August 19th episode will now air on Saturday August 22nd.
-The Wednesday August 26th episode will now air on Thursday August 27th.
-The Wednesday September 2nd episode will take place as scheduled, and be followed up by a countdown to ALL OUT.
-The Wednesday September 9th episode will take place as scheduled.
-The Wednesday September 16th episode will be a one-air special that airs whenever the NBA playoff game is done that day. There will then be a brand new two-hour episode the next night, Thursday September 17th.
-Dynamites will then resume in their normal time-slot on Wednesdays.
Check it out below.
Yes. We’ll have a new 1 hour episode late Wednesday after NBA on September 16 + then we’ll have another new full 2 hour show on Thursday September 17.
Dynamite:
Sat 8/22
Thurs 8/27
Wed 9/2
(All Out on Sat 9/5)
Wed 9/9
Late night Wed 9/16
Thurs 9/17
Then back to every Wednesday!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 16, 2020
- Backstage Details On WWE SmackDown Depth Chart, Who Is Perceived As The Top Babyface For The Brand
- New Details On WWE’s Agreement With The Amway Center In Orlando
- New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW
- WWE Files Trademark For Old Show Moniker
- New Signing For The NXT UK Brand Announced
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more