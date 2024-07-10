Tony Khan shares the latest on AEW’s media rights negotiations.

AEW’s media rights are up for renewal in 2024, as their current deals with Warner Brothers Discovery are nearing expiration. Tony Khan has praised Warner Brothers Discovery and mentioned they are close to finalizing a new agreement.

In a SportsGrid interview, Tony was asked for an update on the negotiations and its impact on AEW.

It’s going to be massive. It will prove that the investment in AEW has been incredibly worthwhile. It will secure AEW’s future for a long time. We’re in great talks and have a fantastic relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery. They’ve made us excellent offers, and our discussions are very promising. With five hours of weekly wrestling and streaming, there’s a lot to discuss. It’s an exciting time for AEW.

When asked about the possibility of AEW Rampage or AEW Collision changing days due to NBA broadcasts on TNT, Khan responded:

We’d need to consider that. These are interesting topics we are discussing. There’s much to figure out. I can’t speculate on the NBA’s future. Warner Brothers Discovery has been excellent and very strategic in acquiring sports media rights. Sublicensing college football playoff games was brilliant, bringing more viewers to TNT and creating major events outside the NFL.

Khan also mentioned that Warner Brothers Discovery holds deals with NCAA March Madness, MLB, and, most importantly, AEW.