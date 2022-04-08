As noted earlier, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today and made some interesting claims about the anti-AEW online community. He noted that an independent study has found that much of the anti-AEW fans online are not real, adding that they are an army of bots.

“An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?,” he wrote. He added in a follow-up tweet, “Research this one yourselves. You internet detectives thrive in these situations. Speaking of wild things: You won’t want to miss @JonMoxley vs. @WheelerYuta on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama TONIGHT!”

Khan then wrote in another tweet, “Their boiler room staff is going to be working overtime on a Friday, and I love it!”

He also wrote, “Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets?”

In an update, Khan has clarified his comments when asked by Wrestling Inc. He provided examples to show what he says his “expert” confirmed during their investigation.

“Waiting for final study but here’s what my expert confirmed,” Khan responded. “It’s people with real live accounts making posts and then using their bots to manipulate the social channel algorithm by backing them up with engagement from a made-up Twitter identity. Social media teams will often fight on this. Bots are great for numbers and when they’re gone, you’ll see a dip in digital conversation impressions – both those were either negative sentiment or not real anyway. For example, I tweet Megha only eats rotten bananas. I throw say 18 bots behind it (which takes about 5 minutes to do) Twitter security can’t differentiate when done well (neither can most social teams). The problem becomes, every time people type Megha into the search bar, because of a real account supported by bots- the first suggested result would be tweets about Megha eating rotten bananas. I’m oversimplifying, but that’s the 5 cent version of what’s happening.”

Khan also dismissed a report from Bryan Alvarez, which you can see below.

Not using my own company for it, hired an independent person to review it. I have no idea where Bryan got that. I must now dock his $200k/month paycheck according to one of those preposterous lists where Dave also was receiving similar compensation, then liked/RTd by 100s of bots — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022

Research this one yourselves. You internet detectives thrive in these situations. Speaking of wild things: You won’t want to miss@JonMoxley vs. @WheelerYuta on #AEWRampage

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022

Their boiler room staff is going to be working overtime on a Friday, and I love it! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022

Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022

