AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is now officially the new Ring of Honor owner.

Khan has been running ROH since announcing the acquisition back in early March, and then booking the Supercard of Honor XV event in early April. In an update, he took to Twitter today to plug tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode and mentioned that the sale just closed.

“It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! It’s a stacked card + my 1st day as @ringofhonor owner (the sale just closed), & we’ll crown an undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion! Thank you everyone watching Dynamite Tonight!,” he wrote.

It’s fitting that tonight’s Dynamite will feature ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Interim ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez to crown the new undisputed champion.

There’s no word yet on when the next ROH show will be held, but top ROH talents have been featured on AEW TV as of late, including ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

You can click here for news on a former ROH star being at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Below is Khan’s full tweet:

