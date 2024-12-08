Tony Khan has provided an update on a possible TV partnership for Ring of Honor.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “Sports Guys Talk Wrestling” podcast, the AEW President revealed that there’s a lot of interest in the brand. He said,

“It’s a great company. I love ROH, and I think that really, for us, it’s important to look at, there’s a great opportunity to grow Ring of Honor as we grow AEW. AEW just secured this huge media rights deal, and it’s a complimentary thing to have another great wrestling promotion with that history. I do think there’s a lot of interest right now in Ring of Honor. I’ve had great conversations about TV partnerships with ROH, and I think as AEW continues to grow, there’s going to be more great opportunities for ROH in streaming and television.”

During an appearance at GalaxyCon over the weekend, former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker was asked about she got her guest role on the latest season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Baker appears as part of the Tiger Strike dojo, taking part in the Sekai Taikai.

Baker said, “I sent the writer a DM. No, my dear friend, Marty Kove, John Kreese in Cobra Kai, who I met in through the ComicCon world, I met some people through him and I got invited to the season four premiere. I met Hayden (Schlossberg), one of the writers, and at that time I had done some stuff with John Kreese in AEW, so we were linked a little bit. Me and Hayden talked. I said, ‘If you ever need a dentist or professional wrestler for any future seasons, let me know.’ He laughed, we followed each other on social media, and I said, ‘No, I’m serious. If you need anybody, let me know.’ I kept nudging and eventually he called me. ‘Hey, I actually have something that I think you would be good for, are you interested?’ I don’t care what it is; I’m such a fan I will do anything. I will be a fly on the wall just be on the set because I’m such a fan.”

