ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan is teasing a big announcement on the status of the weekly ROH TV show soon.

Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said “great news” on ROH TV will be announced soon. He also said the success of July’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view has ensured that ROH will continue to produce pay-per-view events.

“We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows,” Khan said. “The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.”

It appears ROH TV will return in early 2023. SI noted that it looks like the annual ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will return this December.

Khan purchased ROH earlier this year while the company was on a hiatus. They returned with Supercard of Honor in April, which was Khan’s first show as ROH owner. Death Before Dishonor then took place in July, and that was the last ROH show that was booked.

The current ROH champions remain active on AEW programming – ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, who are also the AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions. ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez has been out of action with an undisclosed injury since the summer. She last defended her title over Serena Deeb at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

