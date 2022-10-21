Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW.

Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition of his podcast that Gunn was supposed to be at the reunion, but was pulled at the last moment. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed some light on this, explaining why AEW President Tony Khan didn’t allow Gunn to appear.

According to the report, Khan was happy to let Gunn do the reunion with DX, but WWE had to mention that he was from AEW, or that AEW “allowed him to appear.” The situation was similar to when Mickie James worked this year’s Royal Rumble as the IMPACT Knockouts champion, something WWE did acknowledge during the matchup. WWE had stalled on the idea, then at the last minute said no, which is why Khan pulled Gunn from the show.

Gunn did appear on WWE television in 2019 when he was under contract to AEW.