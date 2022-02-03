This evening’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago was going to see the debut of pro-wrestling star Brian Kendrick, who was granted his WWE release over the weekend and was set to do battle with former world champion, Jon Moxley.

However, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Kendrick has been pulled from the show due to controversial comments he made in the past, which include conspiracies about the Sandy Hook school shooting, the Holocaust being a hoax, and 9/11 and the killing of Osama Bin Laden being fabricated. Khan adds that a replacement for Kendrick will be revealed shortly.

Khan writes, “We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

You can see Khan’s tweet, as well as a number of other tweets sharing videos of Kendrick’s controversial comments, below.

Brian Kendrick is a sandy hook truther and has VERY questionable conspiracy theories about the Holocaust so I’m not appreciating all the twerking for bookings for him I’m seeing on the TL right about now cause he’s genuinely unhinged https://t.co/T3lqqXOWCr — Tom (@TJN177) February 2, 2022

That 2011 Brian Kendrick clip is even WORSE in context: It’s part of a section w/ the title card “Who or what are the repitlians?” and makes it very clear that he thinks that, as explained to him by David Icke, “Zionists,” “Jewish medics,” & “the Rothschilds” are The Reptilians. pic.twitter.com/xoxzh2NrS0 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 2, 2022

I knew Brian Kendrick was into conspiracy theory nonsense, but until it got brought up last night, I had no idea that, at least as of late 2013, he had drifted all the way into Holocaust denial?!?!? https://t.co/0RfitLn5yF pic.twitter.com/jq1YPsNbXG — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 2, 2022