AEW President Tony Khan had another interesting Friday night on Twitter this week.

Cubsfan, who has been covering lucha libre for many years, tweeted on his @luchablog account about users who just write, “who?” in response to various posts about someone else. Khan responded to the random post and went off about anti-AEW fans.

Cubsfan wrote, “you’re not expected to know who everyone is, i know a lot of people and there still are others i’m learning about every day but also if you have the time to type ‘who?’, and click post you also have the time to google. posting ‘who?’ is just waving a ‘I’m a goof, ignore me” flag.”

Khan responded, “They aren’t doing it to be genuine. A large % of those replies aren’t from real people, a lot of them are accounts that upon inspection seem to only exist to question and rip AEW and most of their other content seems to be a cover story to justify the existence of these accounts.”

Khan then posted a follow-up tweet to continue ranting on anti-AEW fans.

“One of my favorite bits they do is when they claim they used to love AEW in the old days, but not anymore, yet when you dig into their old posts, there’s nothing positive on AEW ever. Yes, I’m sure you all used to be great fans despite no evidence of that whatsoever. #AEWRampage,” he wrote.

A fan asked if anyone has “ever been this perpetually online before?,” and Khan responded with a reminder of how long he’s been following pro wrestling online.

“I’ve been online since the Grandstand Wrestling Forum on dial-up America Online. #AEWRampage tonight,” Khan wrote.

Khan earlier mentioned how he often takes Friday nights to correct the record on Twitter. This exchange began when a fan asked Dave Meltzer if wrestlers, presumably in WWE, are still paying for their own car rentals and hotels. Meltzer responded and said it’s taken care of for overseas tours, but not domestically. The tweet from Meltzer was made back on Saturday, March 11 around midnight.

“Overseas it’s taken care of. Domestic they still pay for cars and hotels,” Meltzer wrote.

Khan responded and said Meltzer was wrong as that may be the case for other companies, but he makes a huge weekly investment in hotel rooms for talent, while the company also spends millions each year on hotels and transportation for the wrestlers.

“That’s false Dave. Your statement’s true about other companies but doesn’t apply at all to AEW. AEW invests millions of dollars every year on very good quality hotel rooms + safe transport to take care of our wrestlers. It’s a huge investment I make on hotels weekly #AEWRampage,” Khan wrote.

A fan joked with Khan that Meltzer’s account had been hacked, but Khan apparently did not get the joke.

Khan wrote back, “That may be, but he wrote that before he got hacked, and tonight is Friday night, when I often correct the record on things I find to be inaccurate before #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama.”

Several AEW stars responded to Khan’s tweet on covering expenses, including Dax Harwood, Kip Sabian, Alex Abrahantes, Madison Rayne, and referee Bryce Remsburg. You can see their tweets below.

Khan continued arguing with one fan, who has since deleted their posts, but it was clear Khan didn’t quite understand what Meltzer was saying when he said “domestic” in the original post.

You may remember how Khan previously stated that the anti-AEW online community is an “army of bots,” based on an independent study he had done.

You can see all aforementioned posts below:

They aren't doing it to be genuine.

A large % of those replies aren't from real people, a lot of them are accounts that upon inspection seem to only exist to question and rip AEW and most of their other content seems to be a cover story to justify the existence of these accounts. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

One of my favorite bits they do is when they claim they used to love AEW in the old days, but not anymore, yet when you dig into their old posts, there's nothing positive on AEW ever. Yes, I'm sure you all used to be great fans despite no evidence of that whatsoever.#AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

I've been online since the Grandstand Wrestling Forum on dial-up America Online.#AEWRampage tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

That's false Dave. Your statement's true about other companies but doesn't apply at all to AEW AEW invests millions of dollars every year on very good quality hotel rooms + safe transport to take care of our wrestlers. It's a huge investment I make on hotels weekly#AEWRampage https://t.co/bXPGVTSt51 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

That may be, but he wrote that before he got hacked, and tonight is Friday night, when I often correct the record on things I find to be inaccurate before #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

Anyone who works for @aew can validate that what TK is saying is true. We get treated extremely well. Our safety and well being is top priority. — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) March 18, 2023

Speaking from a female perspective, this is so much appreciated. Showing up to a hotel where our security team is always nearby, being taken to and from the arenas and having peace of mind that our safety is of the utmost importance speaks to the integrity of AEW leadership 🙌🏼 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) March 18, 2023

No company, wrestling or other, has taken care of me the way AEW has. First class. Ill never forget that. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 18, 2023

Can proudly confirm. Wrestlers and all staff (refs, announcers, medical staff, security, hair/makeup, coaches, etc.) Shuttles/from arena. Flights to/from home. 3/4 star hotels reserved for them. I believe this extent of hospitality is unprecedented in pro wrestling history. — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 17, 2023

Really, Corey21891? You could've fooled me, because he said domestic wrestling companies in his tweet, and I own two of those. Thank you for your totally unbiased thoughts. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

So when you read all "domestic wrestlers", you're assuming all domestic wrestlers work for WWE? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.