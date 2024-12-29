Tony Khan is open to running AEW/ROH events at the Hammerstein Ballroom on a yearly basis.

During the post-AEW Worlds End 2024 media scrum, the AEW President expressed his desire to run more events at the historic venue. He said,

“I really loved being in the Hammerstein Ballroom. I thought that was a tremendous weekend for AEW. Big success, having the great shows, having the Christmas Dynamite and before that a Christmas Collision. Really a great holiday weekend.”

He continued, “I would be very open to that, and I think any time we can go back there would be great for AEW. It was a huge success, and great for AEW Collision to have one of the biggest ratings in the history of the show, the biggest rating in a year and a half. One of the all-time numbers and a great opportunity for us — but also against a lot of great competition.”

Also at the post-AEW Worlds End 2024 media scrum, “TK” was asked about AEW holding it’s annual December pay-per-view event at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida while WWE ran a Holiday Tour event just down the road at the Kia Center.

Khan said, “It’s great for the city of Orlando with two major pro wrestling events happening on the same night. There were thousands and thousands of fans at both shows. We had a capacity crowd here. It was so great being here at UCF. This arena has been a tremendous host, and for us and the community, it was great to have such amazing support from the fans. It shows how strong worldwide pro wrestling, particularly here in the United States, is to have in one major American city with two promotions running head-to-head on the same night, to have two great crowds. I know our fans here were awesome, and it was a great show tonight, thanks to the Orlando fans. They were tremendous.”