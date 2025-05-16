– Swerve Strickland is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at tonight’s Arizona Diamondbacks game, as part of the promotional push for AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 on May 25 in Glendale, AZ.

– The streaming platform MAX — the non-cable TV home for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision — is reverting back to its former name, HBO Max.

– Tony Khan took to X after this week’s numbers for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break came out, which as noted, saw the show draw the best ratings for all of 2025 thus far. “Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite Beach Break last night,” the AEW President wrote via X. “The most watched Dynamite of 2025, most viewers on TBS since September, which was before we added Max audience [plus] most important it was a great Dynamite!”

– AEW is now offering a special residency ticket package for fans attending all upcoming shows at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Ill.

CHICAGO!

From July 16 to 31, AEW comes to you from the @AragonBallroom for #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision — pre-sale tickets available now!

Don't miss out on our limited 6-Day Ticket package, where you can save 10%.

– The Throwback Thursday video from the AEW YouTube channel for this week is a video dubbed, “GREATEST MATCH EVER?” which looks back at the Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson match from the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view.