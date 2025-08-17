Tony Khan is not afraid of ‘The Big Bad Wolf.”

The AEW President surfaced on social media during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, responding to a fan who taunted him, stating:

“WWE is gonna bring you down and close shop, can’t wait.”

Khan, notorious for reacting to criticism, both positive and negative from the pro wrestling community on social media, responded with a Patrick Stewart Star Trek GIF image with a caption that reads:

“That will be the day.”

As noted, WWE is reportedly gearing up to purposely book a mega premium live event head-to-head with AEW All Out: Toronto on September 20, with John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar rumored as the main event.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 24, live from The O2 Arena in London, England.