Tony Khan Reacts to the WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Ratings for This Week

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on the ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT.
As noted, the NXT Great American Bash Night 2 defeated the Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2 in viewership, but not the key demographic in ratings. This is how the breakdown has went for the past three weeks.
Khan said he considered AEW ranking #7 in the Cable Top 150 to be a huge win.
“If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they’re incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn’t talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it’s what drives our revenue today,” he wrote.
Khan posted the actual Nielsen chart, as Chris Jericho did last week, and elaborated on the 18-49 demographic.
“Here’s the chart the industry uses to analyze performance. The leftmost color-coded column is 18-49 demo. The rightmost color-coded column is total viewers. The chart’s ranked by 18-49 viewers. We love & value all viewers, in or outside that demo, but that’s how we score the game,” he wrote.
Khan posted another tweet and said his family celebrates when AEW makes the Top 10.
“Why tweet about ratings? Because I’m thrilled about these numbers & so are TNT. My family drinks A Little Bit of the Bubbly (Chris’s actual brand) on Thursdays when we’re in the top 10, this is the 3rd time in 4 weeks, & I’m grateful for the great #AEW fans that make it possible!,” he wrote.
You can click here for our NXT vs. AEW breakdown for this week. Below are Khan’s full tweets:
Here’s the chart the industry uses to analyze performance. The leftmost color-coded column is 18-49 demo. The rightmost color-coded column is total viewers. The chart’s ranked by 18-49 viewers. We love & value all viewers, in or outside that demo, but that’s how we score the game pic.twitter.com/aipX0MDfjP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020
Why tweet about ratings? Because I’m thrilled about these numbers & so are TNT. My family drinks A Little Bit of the Bubbly (Chris’s actual brand) on Thursdays when we’re in the top 10, this is the 3rd time in 4 weeks, & I’m grateful for the great #AEW fans that make it possible!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020
My favorite thing about some of the frequent repliers to my tweets is how the 18-49 demographic is these people’s best friend on Mondays and Fridays, and then they act like they never heard of it on Wednesdays.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Results 7/8/2020
- Former WWE Star To Be Nyla Rose’s Manager In AEW?
- AEW FYTER FEST Results (7/8): Night 2 From Jacksonville, FL.
- Taz Presents Brian Cage With The FTW Championship On Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest
- Edge On How Close His Relationship With Matt Hardy Actually Was
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury