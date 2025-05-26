During the post-AEW Double or Nothing 2025 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the status of Scorpio Sky, WWE continuously counter-programming AEW’s events, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On Scorpio Sky: “I like Scorpio Sky. It’s interesting, Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently and he mentioned he was looking to come back and I have had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we could do. In greater detail. He’s someone who has been here from day one and I have a lot of respect for him and he’s someone I really like. I saw that he said that, and I had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something and we ended up going with something in a different direction. It’s kind of a long story, but it would make a lot of sense in context. Maybe not now, at this time, but I do like Scorpio Sky and he’s part of the roster. I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think was a good idea. We talked about it and it didn’t work out for reasons between us, but it’s a legit thing and I’m fine with it. I would like to use him for a different idea when the time is right.”

On WWE counter-programming AEW: “It’s pretty consistent. I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling since Jim Crockett Promotions. Saw a lot of scheduling that went that way. And I can tell you that this will go a lot differently than that did.”