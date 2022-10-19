AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT in the ratings last night.

As noted, the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating, while the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT drew 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report, and you can click here for the full NXT ratings report.

The key demo viewership breakdown had Dynamite drawing around 110,000 more 18-49 viewers, with 339,000 to NXT’s 235,000 18-49 viewers. Khan referenced this in his tweet this afternoon, as seen below.

“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork! We appreciate each and every one of you who watches @AEWonTV!,” Khan wrote.

Khan’s tweet includes a photo of Morgan Freeman’s Eddie Dupris character from the “Million Dollar Baby” movie, right before he’s about to put a beating on Anthony Mackie’s Shawrelle Berry character. Khan wrote on the photo, “One hundred and ten.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has not referenced the ratings as of this writing, and likely will not.

You can see Khan’s full tweet below:

Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork! We appreciate each and every one of you who watches @AEWonTV! pic.twitter.com/xds6wsPmeG — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 19, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.