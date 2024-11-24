Tony Khan has chimed in on the new “WWE ID” program.

The “WWE ID” program could drastically shift the landscape of indie wrestling, providing more structured opportunities for up-and-coming wrestlers to gain recognition and potentially secure contracts with WWE.

During the post-AEW Full Gear 2024 media scrum, the AEW President commented on the new program. He said,

“It’s interesting. I don’t really know how it’s going to work. I understand there is some kind of first right or refusal aspect of it. We haven’t come up where it’s been a conflict yet. I do think it’s going to affect the independent scene in some ways. We’ve had a really great experience here over the years bringing in young wrestlers. Through the pandemic, the best place for independent wrestlers to get work was at AEW and on AEW Dark and Elevation.”

He added, “The women and men in AEW, we’ve seen so many great wrestlers work their way up from the independents, we’ve signed big free agents, and we have a lot of homegrown day-one people. It’s a great mix. I expect we’ll keep signing great talent off the independents. I do think it’s a different mechanism. It’s something to keep an eye on. It hasn’t created major conflicts or anything yet, but I imagine it will definitely influence the independent wrestling scene. It’s definitely something to keep an eye on.”

