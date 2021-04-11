WWE WrestleMania 37 got off to a rough start as severe thunderstorms caused the show to start an hour late, and caused several technical errors including pyro glitches during certain entrances.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to subtly comment on the weather issues by recalling a time that AEW faced similar problems, revealing that he came up with a brilliant idea last minute to solve it.

Khan writes:

On Wednesday Nov. 11, sideways rain was blowing in, our elevated ring wasn’t affected but I felt the ringside mats were slippery & unsafe. 10 minutes to showtime I had a lightbulb idea to lay down carpet at ringside & remembered we had a Red Carpet. It totally solved the problem.The crew chopped up the red carpet and were still laying it down at 8:02pm as the Live show started. The first match was Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal. I asked Taz to go out and do an opening promo and stretch so we could shoot him close-up while the crew was putting the carpet down.Also I’m not trolling anyone, I just think it’s a safe approach that I thought would be worth mentioning. It occurred to me last minute too, and it would’ve tremendously affected the matches that night if I hadn’t done it, + it potentially prevented some injuries from occurring.

