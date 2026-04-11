Tony Khan has been making the media rounds to promote the AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view this coming Sunday night.

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, the AEW President called Thekla the ‘MVP’ of his most recent batch of talent signings, as well as his thoughts on Mistico, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Kevin ‘The Jet’ Knight.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded beow is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Thekla being the MVP of the recent AEW signings: “I think when you look at the champions on the women’s side, I would say absolutely Thekla would be … the MVP of the new arrivals as world champion. And she’s been fantastic.”

On how Jamie Hayter was Thekla’s first rival since joining AEW: “When [Thekla] arrived, she had a goal of winning the world title, but the very first thing she did was go after Jamie Hayter. And Jamie Hayter been a huge part of AEW, one of our most popular stars, a former world champion. And Jamie Hayter versus Thekla I think is a really compelling, exciting rivalry, and I’m excited for their match this weekend at AEW Dynasty. I think Thekla’s been a huge part of the company on the women’s side.”

On the AEW Trios Champions Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Mistico being fantastic signings: “All three of them. They represent very different places in their careers, different experiences, different backgrounds, but three great wrestlers that we’ve signed in the past year in Mistico and Speedball Bailey and of course the Jet Kevin Knight. I can’t believe those two have only been around for a year. I’m the biggest Speedball fan in the world. They’ve had an incredible run.”