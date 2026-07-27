AEW President Tony Khan met with the media following AEW Redemption on Sunday night, discussing everything from the road to AEW All In: London, the company’s future plans, Kenny Omega’s importance to AEW, visa issues, and much more.

Some of the highlights from the post-show media scrum are below.

* Khan says Redemption set the stage for All In: Khan was asked about balancing the build to Redemption while also laying the groundwork for All In at Wembley Stadium. He pointed to several moments throughout the show that advanced the All In card, including the announcement of three matches for the event. Khan also praised AEW’s recent television and pay-per-view business, adding that he is more excited about the company’s future than he has ever been.

* Visa situation improving, interactive All In experiences planned: Addressing recent visa issues affecting talent, Khan said Komander, The Beast Mortos, El Clon and Mark Davis have all recently returned. While he acknowledged there are still “a few obstacles,” he said the situation is much better than it had been. Khan also revealed that AEW will offer interactive fan experiences for All In, with similar attractions planned for future major events.

* Khan reflects on AEW’s journey and pays tribute to Brodie Lee and Jay Briscoe: Asked what advice he would give his 2019 self, Khan admitted there are things he wishes had gone differently, specifically mentioning the deaths of Brodie Lee and Jay Briscoe. He said he learned a great deal from both men, calling the Brodie Lee tribute show the best event AEW has ever produced. Khan became emotional while discussing them, saying they are “still with us” and adding that Briscoe helped make him a better person.

* Omega praised as irreplaceable to AEW, Fight Forever sequel discussed: When asked about Kenny Omega’s value to the wrestling business, Khan said he was writing episodes of Dynamite before the show even debuted and that Omega was a central figure in those early plans. He stated there would be no AEW without Omega. Khan was also asked about a potential sequel to the AEW: Fight Forever video game, saying it was “a good thought” and something he has been interested in pursuing.

* Additional notes from the media scrum: Khan said he intentionally wanted Redemption to conclude before midnight Eastern time while still delivering “a lot of wrestling for people’s dollar.” He also revealed that an AEW podcast network is coming soon, joked that he is searching for a new golf course to film another edition of Fairway to Hell, and noted he has been playing more golf this year than ever before. Khan reiterated that Místico was originally scheduled for Redemption before being sidelined after the Arena México attack, adding that he hopes he will be able to compete at Grand Slam Mexico. He also thanked Warner Bros. Discovery for the opportunity to attend San Diego Comic-Con, noting he spent much of Saturday traveling, and praised the rich history of Quebec wrestling while highlighting AEW’s partnership with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and Scott D’Amore.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.