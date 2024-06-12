AEW Dynamite is running long this evening!

Ahead of what will be the second-to-last episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program leading up to their AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30, AEW President Tony Khan has checked in with an update on the show.

The boss-man of All Elite Wrestling announced that the show has been granted an overrun by TBS Network executives.

“Coming up TONIGHT next on TBS, it’s a huge Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite,” Khan wrote ahead of tonight’s show. “Thanks to our great partners TBS, for TONIGHT’s AEW on TV, we have an overrun available to us for all of the great action on this evening’s Dynamite!”

He continued, “Don’t miss it TONIGHT! 8pm ET/7pm CT. NEXT on TBS!”

AEW Dynamite emanates from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa tonight, June 12, 2024.