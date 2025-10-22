The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into the October 22, post-AEW WrestleDream 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to make some announcements regarding the show.

AEW’s boss-man was on a live stream on social media where he ran down the advertised lineup of matches for the first show to follow this past weekend’s AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view, announcing two additional high-profile bouts for the AEW on TBS prime time program.

Now confirmed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show from “The Lone Star State” is Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders taking on The Conglomeration duo of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe and their partner, Roderick Strong, in a high-profile trios match.

Additionally announced was a four-way women’s tag-team tilt, with Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart.

Previously announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show in San Antonio is ’12 Belts Mone’ Mercedes Mone’s championship celebration, the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament bracket reveal, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified Championship, as well as The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Hurt Syndicate team of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP for the AEW Trios Championship.

