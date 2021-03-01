AEW President Tony Khan issued a short statement on his Twitter account apologizing to fans for the streaming issues they encountered for tonight’s AEW special on Bleacher Report. Khan states that to ensure everyone gets to watch the event live he’ll be releasing the entire thing on the AEW Youtube channel.

Khan writes, “I’m sorry people had issues @BleacherReport’s international stream. I was promised multiple times by our partner that the Eliminator matches would stream in real time for free for all international fans. Since that’s not the case, I’ve just put the matches up for free on YouTube.”

The stream can be found below.