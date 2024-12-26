Welcome to the Jungle!

It is the name of an iconic song by a legendary rock band, and is also the audio backdrop for a new promotional video package released by AEW.

Heading into their AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view this weekend in Orlando, FL., the company has acquired the rights to another iconic Guns N’ Roses song for promotional purposes.

“Your official AEW Worlds End music video, thanks to our friends Guns N’ Roses,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X. “WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE!”

Khan continued, “Don’t miss AEW Worlds End on PPV, THIS SATURDAY, December 28! Merry Christmas!”