Jamie Hayter is currently on the sidelines with an injury.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that one-half of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions remains out of action following the Chicago Street Fight, which has prevented The Brawling Birds from defending their titles.

Speaking in a social media video following the AEW Dynamite and Collision combined show on October 14, Khan provided an update on Hayter’s status while expressing hope that she will be cleared to return within the next couple of weeks.

“I was hoping The Brawling Birds would be able to defend the Tag Team Championship, but Jamie Hayter from that Chicago Street Fight is still out injured,” Khan said. “Hopefully Jamie Hayter will be back in a couple of weeks.”

Although Khan did not disclose the nature or severity of the injury, his comments suggest AEW is hopeful that Hayter’s absence will be relatively short.

Despite being unable to compete, Hayter appeared during Wednesday night’s broadcast in a backstage segment alongside fellow United Empire members Alex Windsor, Will Ospreay, Andrade El Idolo and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Hayter’s in-ring return.

As noted, one-half of the men’s tag-team champions, Christian Cage was also revealed to be badly injured coming out of AEW All Out 2026.